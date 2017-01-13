Classic Chinese New Year Concert held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Classic Chinese New Year Concert of the National Orchestra of the Chinese province Guangdong was held at the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China.











A small presentation of ancient Chinese national instruments was held within the framework of the press conference prior to the concert as well. The conductor of the Chinese orchestra together with his musicians performed several national melodies.







According to the director of the orchestra, the 2017 Happy Chinese New Year Tour seeks recognition of for the Chinese national music as the element of world's musical heritage.



It should be noted that the orchestra performs musical pieces that are traditionally played during New Year's celebrations.