‘Clean’ athletes must not be responsible for functionaries – Senate Speaker Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee took a right decision to allow the Russian team to partake in Rio-2016 Games, according to Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

“The IOC has taken a right decision to let the Russian team participate in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,” the Speaker wrote in his Twitter.

Recall that on Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held a meeting of its executive board to discuss possible blanket ban of Russian athletes at the Rio Olympics. The IOC executive committee decided not to ban the Russian team. Individual decision on Russian athletes will be taken by relevant international federations, TASS reported.



