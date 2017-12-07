‘Clean’ athletes to partake in Olympics: Kazakh Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Saken Mussaibekov commented on a Russian MP's call to Kazakhstan and other former Soviet republics to refrain from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The International Olympic Committee says that ‘clean' athletes will go there. As to our guys who are now preparing, participating in competitions, and contending for the remaining licenses, I'd like to say they are ‘clean' athletes who do not take any doping," said Saken Mussaibekov.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan is committed to the zero-tolerance doping policy.

"Therefore, for the ‘clean' athletes, the road to the Olympics is clear. We will participate, we are preparing for the Olympics," he stressed.

Saken Mussaibekov also added: "Yesterday, you probably watched the speeches made by the President of Russia when he said that the country's government will not block any athletes from taking part in the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says that ‘clean' athletes will participate".

Earlier, Vitaly Milonov, a member of the Russian State Duma, requested the leadership of the National Olympic Committees of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to refrain from participating in the Olympic Games in 2018 as a sign of solidarity to Russia.