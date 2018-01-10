Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi completes kidney transplant between sisters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Physicians at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have successfully transferred a kidney from 22-year old Emirati Shayma Alhebsi to her 27-year old sister, Fatema, who had been suffering from kidney failure for the past two years, WAM reports.

Fatema discovered she had kidney failure at the age of 25. After a series of tests around the world, she was told that her kidney function was just five percent and she urgently needed a transplant.

"Fatema was going for kidney dialysis every other day and I used to go with her," said Shayma. "It used to take hours and hours and it would take a lot out of her. She became very tired. We reached the point where we could not do it any longer."

Dr. Bashir Sankari, Chief of the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, who was lead surgeon for the operation, said, "Cleveland Clinic has the expertise and facilities to serve as one of the UAE's leading organ transplant centres and we are pleased to see patients choosing to stay within the UAE or GCC, rather than taking a long flight for overseas treatment at what is a very difficult time for them physically."

Fatema said that her health has improved massively after the operation.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi made history in 2017 when the hospital carried out a multi-organ transplant that included the UAE's first full heart transplant and two kidney transplants from a deceased donor.