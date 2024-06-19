EN
    20:00, 19 June 2024

    Climate activists doused Stonehenge with orange paint

    Climate activists doused Stonehenge with orange paint
    Photo credit: x.com/JustStop_Oil

    Just Stop Oil activists vandalised Stonehenge with orange paint, one day before the site's Summer Solstice celebrations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The demonstration, aimed at urging the UK government to end fossil fuel extraction by 2030, saw two individuals deface the historic monument near Salisbury, Wiltshire.

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the act as "disgraceful vandalism." English Heritage, the site's custodian, labelled the incident "extremely upsetting," and Wiltshire Police have arrested two suspects on suspicion of damaging the ancient landmark.

    Despite the protest, Stonehenge remains open to the public, with curators assessing the damage. Just Stop Oil emphasised that the paint, made from cornflour, would wash away with rain. The incident has sparked a broader debate on the balance between activism and the preservation of cultural heritage.

