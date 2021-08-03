EN
    22:31, 03 August 2021

    Climate causes over 1 bn in damage to Italian agriculture

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Extreme climate events have caused over one billion euros in damage to Italian agriculture so far in 2021 due to lost production, farmers' association Coldiretti said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    It said the events linked to the climate crisis included cold snaps in spring, drought, floods, tornados and hail downpours.
    It said these events had decimated a wide variety of harvests, with summer fruit yields down by half with respect to a normal year.


