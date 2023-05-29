EN
    21:46, 29 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Climate change is Italians' top environmental concern

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Climate change is the top environmental concern for Italians aged 14 and over, with 56.7% saying it was a big worry for them, ISTAT said on Monday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The national statistics agency said air pollution came next, with 50.2% expressed concern about it.

    This was followed by concern about the production and management of trash (40%) and water pollution (38.1%).

    It said one in 10 were worried about electromagnetic pollution, the effect of noise pollution on heath and the landscapes being ruined.

    It said the proportion of people worried about climate change was up from 36% in 1998.


