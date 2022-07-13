EN
    16:48, 13 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Climate Crisis: Italy braces for another heat wave

    ROME. KAZINFORM - After a short period of respite, Italy is braced for another heat wave that is forecast to hit the country on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    It is the latest in a long series of heat waves to have hit Italy so far this year, even though we are still in early summer.
    The intense heat has exacerbated the nation's severe drought, which is causing massive problems for agriculture and has led to a state of emergency being declared in six northern regions.
    Scientists say more frequent and more intense heat waves are among the consequences of climate changed caused by human activity.


    Photo: ansa.it

