Climate Diplomacy Day marked in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EU Delegation to Kazakhstan and the British Embassy in Astana in cooperation with the embassies of Belgium, Germany, Spain, and France decided to join efforts and run an initiative "Climate Diplomacy Day" to raise awareness and encourage collaborative steps toward tackling climate change, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

"Preventing dangerous climate change is a key priority for the European Union. The EU will cut its greenhouse emissions to 20% by 2020, to 40% by 2030. The Long-term goal of the EU is to cut its emissions substantially - by 80-95% compared to 1990 levels as part of the efforts required by developed countries as a group by 2050. Europe is working hard to cut its greenhouse gas emissions substantially while encouraging other nations and regions to do likewise," stressed the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

"Climate Diplomacy Day - 2015" initiative in Kazakhstan included the Essay Contest announced on 18 May 2015 among 18-23 years old students on the topic "Tackling Climate Change: Reasons for Global Involvement and Importance of My Role". Assessment panel received dozens of entries, and 10 finalists were invited to take part in the Award Ceremony.

The Award Ceremony took place on 11 June 2015 in presence of Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation Mrs Aurelia Bouchez, Ambassador of Belgium Mr Michel Peetermans, Ambassador of Germany Dr Guido Herz, Ambassador of Spain Mr Manuel Larrotcha Parada, Ambassador of France Mr Francis Etienne and British Ambassador Dr Carolyn Browne.

Dr Carolyn Browne noted in her address to the finalists: "I'm delighted to see that our initiative last year managed to engage so many members of Kazakhstan's young generation - who are the country's future. In order to tackle climate change, we need to have not only the support of governments, but the support and engagement of society as a whole. Even if you have only just learned about the reality of climate change, it's your first, important step towards a better and a more secure future".

"Two issues will be at the core of the international agenda in the XXI century: migrations and climate change. Tackling global warming and climate change, and trying to mitigate their negative effects, is the shared responsibility of all of us to ensure a better world for our children and for the children of our children. The very first step is to raise awareness on the need to take urgent action," - pointed out Ambassador Mr Manuel Larrotcha Parada, who took the floor to announce the winner of the third prize. He attached the importance of holding Climate Diplomacy Day and thanked all students from different universities for contribution to this exercise. The winner of the first prize Aizhan Abilgazina, student of Nazarbayev University, in her prize-winning essay stressed that the Earth is "our common home", and only unity in tacking challenges will bring the results. She reminded us that "No man is an island" and each of us, all together, governments and continents can joint efforts to tackle climate change." The third and second place awards went to Akmaral Zhakypova and Shalkar Nurseitov accordingly.

As Ambassador of Germany Dr Guido Herz mentioned "Two of the great challenges of the 21st century - climate change and migration - are deeply intertwined: the more climate change is progressing the more migration we have globally. We have to address these challenges in close contact to one another."

2015 is a crucial year for the climate as the international community prepares to adopt a new global climate deal in Paris this December.

"All countries are expected to come forward with their contributions well in advance of the Paris Conference of Parties (COP21) to enable us to design and agree a robust and dynamic deal capable of keeping the global temperature rise below 2°C. This Agreement needs to respond to today's reality and be fit for future," stressed Ambassador of Belgium Michel Peetermans.

"Contributions need to be as ambitious as possible given parties' responsibilities and capabilities," - noted the Ambassador of France Francis Etienne. "As France will host and preside the 21st Session of the Conference on Climate Change in Paris, the largest international conference ever held in our country, the combat against climate change is the top priority of French diplomacy in 2015. Our goal is to manage to reach a universal climate agreement enabling us to limit effectively global warming." "When I see what young people like you in Kazakhstan can do, I know that a solution will be found," - concluded Ambassador Etienne addressing 10 finalists of the Essay Contest.

A joint Climate Diplomacy Day on 17 June 2015 is an activity agreed at EU level, following the successful 1st UK-German-French Climate Diplomacy Day on 9 September 2014 and in line with the EU's Climate Diplomacy Action Plan for 2015. Climate Diplomacy Day seeks to highlight the positive action that is being taken around the globe in collaboration with the EU and its Member States, and to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate challenge.