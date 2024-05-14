Climber Sapfira Kanaeva conquers Elbrus, dedicates her win to Saltanat Nukenova

Kazakhstani climber Sapfira Kanaeva has successfully finished her ascent of the highest point of Europe– Mount Elbrus. She dedicated her win to the memory of Saltanat Nukenova, killed by her husband Kuandyk Bishimbayev, ex-Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Sapfira Kanaeva returned home just a few days ago and shared her first impressions of her adventure with Kazinform correspondent.

The Kazakh team consisting of experienced climbers began its trip on May 3 and reached the mountain peak within several hours.

Weather conditions were harsh. Fortunately, the whole group managed to return the camp safely.

“Saltanat was not only an inspiration for me. The idea of climbing came to me when I was in Terskol, in Kabardino-Balkaria. Then I planned to climb the highest peak in Europe – Mount Elbrus - and dedicate the victory to Saltanat. The story of the girl’s tragic death touched the hearts of many people, including mine. I wanted to do something, move stones, move mountains and restore justice,” says Sapfira.

Mount Elbrus, rising to the height of 5,642 meters, is a significant symbol for many climbers. Climbing this summit requires excellent physical fitness, experience and respect for nature. Sapfira Kanaeva is the first Kazakh woman ascending the Seven Summits of Seven Continents.

The athlete hoisted the Flag of Kazakhstan on the peaks of Africa, Europe and South America.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about Anar Burasheva, the first Kazakh woman who conquered Mount Everest.

On May 13, Ex-Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was convicted guilty of torture and murder of his wife Saltanat Nukenova and sentenced to 24 years in prison. His relative Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for concealing a crime.