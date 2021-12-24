Clinic for 250 places under construction in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Construction of a clinic for 250 places is underway in Bereke neighborhood in Petropavlovsk city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the construction office of Petropavlovsk city, construction of a 250-place clinic began in October last year. Around 50 builders and 10 machinery units are involved in the construction.

The medical facility costing the city KZT2.3bn is set to be commissioned at the end of summer next year. The same clinic may be constructed in the dynamic neighborhood of Zhas orken by the end of 2022 in the city.