Clinical trials of new Kazakhstani COVID-19 vaccine kick off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The clinical trials of a new Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19 QazCoVac-P kicked off on June 15 involving volunteers aged 18-50 at the Taraz hospital, the website of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems reads.

The Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry obtained permission of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry to conduct Phase I and II of the clinical trials of the new vaccine based on the artificial-synthesized proteins of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It is the second vaccine of Kazakhstan which successfully went through pre-clinical trials and showed that it is safe.

Successful clinical trials will give an opportunity to expand the share of those vaccinated with the help of the split vaccine and accelerate development of herd immunity to coronavirus the countrywide.