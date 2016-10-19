Clinton and Trump face final debate

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will take to the stage in Las Vegas later for the final debate in an increasingly bitter race for the US presidency, BBC News reports.

Polls show Mr Trump is losing in key battleground states after facing a slew of sexual assault allegations.



But Mrs Clinton remains unpopular with many US voters and has faced more bad headlines about her use of a private email server.



Most Americans will cast their votes on 8 November.



Millions are expected to tune into the third and final debate at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, which gets under way at 09:00 EDT (01:00 GMT) and will be moderated by Fox News journalist Chris Wallace.



The two candidates will discuss six topics: national debt and health and social benefits, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign flashpoints and their fitness to be president.



Mr Trump has faced damaging fallout after a video emerged of him making obscene comments about groping women, with senior Republicans deserting him.



In recent days he has railed against the election process itself, warning the vote is "absolutely rigged" with "large-scale voter fraud" taking place.



His remarks prompted a scathing response from President Barack Obama, who said the Republican challenger should "stop whining".



