    07:56, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Clinton nominated as Democratic Party presidential candidate

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Democratic Party on Tuesday nominated Hillary Clinton as its presidential candidate, making her the first female presidential nominee from a major U.S. political party.

    The nomination will pit the former secretary of state against Republican Party nominee Donald Trump, a business tycoon and political outsider, in the Nov. 8 White House election.

    "Tonight we will make history about 100 years in the making," Karen Finney, senior spokeswoman for Clinton, told reporters on the second day of the four-day Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, referring to Clinton's bid to become the U.S. first female commander-in-chief.


    Source: Kyodo 

