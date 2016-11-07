Clinton takes 4-point lead over Trump day before election - poll

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton is outpacing her Republican rival Donald Trump by four points a day before presidential elections in the United States, the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed on Monday, Sputnik reports.

According to the poll, 47 percent of respondents are likely to vote for Clinton, while 43 percent said they would vote for Trump.

The CBS News poll shows a slightly different result, with 45 percent of US citizens supporting Clinton and 41 percent planning to vote for Trump.



US voters will go to the polls this Tuesday to elect a successor to President Barack Obama.



