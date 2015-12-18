EN
    18 December 2015

    Clique Fest: British Council presents New British Film programme in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 18 - 19 December, British Council is happy to present the New British Film programme as part of the Clique Fest in Astana, which will introduce the audience to several high-profile British film premieres of 2015.

    The films are shown in the original language with Russian subtitles. Venue: Arman Asia Park cinema.

    TIMETABLE

    18 December, 19.00

    London road

    Director: Rufus Norris

    Cast: Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman, Kate Fleetwood

    Great Britain, 2015, 91 min.

    London Road documents the events of 2006, when the quiet rural town of Ipswich was shattered by the discovery of the bodies of five women. The residents of London Road had struggled for years with frequent soliciting and kerb-crawling on their street. When a local resident was charged and then convicted of the murders, the community grappled with what it meant to be at the epicentre of this tragedy.

    18 December, 21.00

    45 years

    Director: Andrew Haigh

    Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Dolly Wells, Tom Courtenay

    Great Britain; 2015, 95 min.

    45 years is a strange wedding anniversary to celebrate with a full-scale party. Kate Mercer is quick to explain: the party for their 40th was cancelled at short notice, you see, when her husband Geoff underwent bypass surgery.

    19 December, 18.00

    Mr Holmes

    Director: Bill Condon

    Cast: Ian McKellen, Laura Linney, Hiroyuki Sanada

    Great Britain, USA; 2015, 104 min.

    Mr. Holmes, a mild and minor bit of revisionist Sherlockiana, imagines the world’s greatest detective in his dotage, retired to a picturesque rural spot on the English coast where he tends to bees and fading memories. It’s 1947, and Holmes is in his 90s. Dr. Watson is long gone, and it turns out that the pipe and the deerstalker cap were fictitious embellishments. The keen ratiocinative powers that made Holmes an early hero of modern popular culture are still in evidence, though the cases he has left to solve are of a decidedly intimate, melancholy nature. No spectacular murders or intricate conspiracies: just quiet enigmas of memory and remorse.

    19 December, 20.00

    Sunset Song

    Director: Terence Davies

    Cast: Peter Mullan, Agyness Deyn, Jack Greenlees

    Great Britain, Luxembourg; 2015, 135 min.

    Scratching a livelihood out of the stunning but harsh terrain, the Guthrie family cowers in obedient fear of its brooding patriarch, a man prone to sudden and ferocious bursts of anger. As Guthrie's long-suffering wife retreats into silence, the film's attention shifts to his daughter Chris, a beautiful and intelligent young woman divided between her hatred for the coarse people in her village and her love of the landscape.

    Source: British Council's Facebook page

    Culture Kazakhstan and the UK
