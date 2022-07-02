Close to one million people in Italy have COVID-19

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people in Italy with COVID-19 is close to the one-million mark after the health ministry reported 86,334 new cases in the last 24-hour period on Friday, ANSA reports.

It said that helped take the tally of people current positive for the coronavirus here up to 929,006.

The number of new cases was up from 83,274 on Thursday.

The ministry said 72 COVID sufferers had died here in the last 24 hours, up from 59 on Thursday.

Italy's overall COVID death tool now stands at 168,425.

It said 316,040 coronavirus tests had been done in the 24-hour period and the positivity rate was 27.3%, down from 28.1% on Thursday.

It said 264 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, an increase of three in one day.

The ministry said 6,830 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 238.

