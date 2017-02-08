Closing ceremony of Winter Universiade 2017 kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The closing ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 has kicked off in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The musical show "The Mystery of the Great Steppe", a mix of folk, ethno and rock music, was staged at the very beginning of the ceremony. Rock tunes of Ulytau band, Dzhamilya Serkebayeva and 150 drummers slightly changed Ardak Balazhanova's folk song used during the show.



Medalists and participants of the Universiade will be honored at the closing ceremony.







Attending the ceremony are Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, FISU President Oleg Matytsin and mayor of Krasnoyarsk Edkham Akbulatov.







As a reminder, Kazakhstan is second in the overall medal tally with 11 gold, 8 silver and 17 bronze medals.



