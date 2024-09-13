LIVE: Closing сeremony of 5th World Nomad Games

The 5th World Nomad Games are coming to an end. From September 8 to 13, Kazakhstan's capital has hosted around 2,500 participants from 89 countries, bringing together representatives of various cultures and ethnicities in a grand celebration of sports and nomadic traditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The closing ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games will take place on September 13. Due to a budget reduction earlier this year, the event will be held in a formal protocol format without grand festivities and without spectators. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on major Kazakhstani TV channels.

Organizers also addressed the recent information regarding the sale of tickets for the closing ceremony, saying that no tickets are to be sold for the ceremony in an official statement. 'Any such offers are fraudulent, and citizens are urged to stay vigilant,' they said.

It is worth noting that participants in the sports program of the 5th World Nomad Games have been competing in 21 different sports. Throughout the week, around 100 events of the cultural program have been held daily in the ethno-village. Additionally, the international scientific-practical conference titled "Nomads: History, Knowledge, Lessons" concluded today at the National Museum, with the participation of leading experts from 12 countries worldwide.