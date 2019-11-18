EN
    09:12, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Cloudy weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Cloudy weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on November 18, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    According to weather forecasts, fog, snowstorm and rude wind gain of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    A snowstorm, black ice and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m / s are predicted for North-Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions. Rude wind of 15-20 m/s is also predicted in the regions.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
