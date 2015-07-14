ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CNN's The Silk Road: Past, Present, Future visits Khorgos, Astana, Almaty and the Turgen River. 30-minute show to be broadcast on CNN International at 1430 ALMT on 16 July.

This month, CNN International's newest series The Silk Road: Past, Present, Future continues its 8,000 kilometre journey across the old silk routes by travelling to the remote deserts, snow-capped mountains and bustling cities of Kazakhstan.

Following the series' opening episode in June from the start of the Silk Road in China, this month's show sees presenter Sumnima Udas explore Kazakhstan's historic role in the world's most important trade route and uncover the country's place in the modern Silk Road. Airing on CNN International on 16 July, episode two of The Silk Road: Past, Present, Future will feature three major reports: • A focus on the new dry port and train station at Khorgos, as CNN looks at how Kazakhstan is expanding rail operations there and across the country to revive its ancient position as a transport hub for goods travelling between east and west • An exploration of high-tech innovations in the modern architecture of Astana, and look at how the centuries' old traditional yurts are still present in 21st century Astana in new forms of construction such as a shopping mall housed inside a giant, modern yurt • Trekking through the mountains south of the old Silk Road city of Almaty and white-water rafting down the Turgen River to learn how young Kazakh tour operators are building a ‘Silk Road' tourism industry Following the Kazakhstan episode, The Silk Road: Past, Present, Future will visit India as it makes its way across the old routes over nine episodes before completing its journey in Northern Italy. "The Silk Road is a sumptuous programme that combines wonderful landscapes with fascinating insight into the parallels between the Silk Road as a historic trading route and a modern, globalised marketplace," said Ellana Lee, Senior Vice President, CNN International. "This month's episode from Khorgos, Astana, Almaty and the Turgen River will be a journey of adventure for CNN's international audience and shine a light on the role that Kazakhstan continues to play in the movement of goods and commerce between east and west." Additional digital content about the Kazakhstan episode of The Silk Road: Past, Present, Future is online at cnn.com/thesilkroad, and the videos from the 30-minute show will be uploaded on 17 July. The 30-minute episode about Kazakhstan airs on CNN International, available in Kazakhstan on platforms including Alma TV, ICON and Kazakhtelecom at the following times:

16 July 1430 ALMT

17 July 0930 ALMT

18 July 1030 ALMT 2130 ALMT 25 July 1730 ALMT

26 July 1030 ALMT

27 July 0900 ALMT

Fans of the show can also interact with the content and access exclusive digital behind the scenes footage, pictures and Q & A sessions using the hashtag #CNNsilkroad and via: https://twitter.com/silkroadcnn https://www.facebook.com/silkroadCNN https://instagram.com/silkroadcnn/

