CNN likely to open its office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The CNN TV Channel intends to open its office in Kazakhstan. Khabar Agency CEO Berik Uali met today with the representatives of the U.S. Cable News Network (CNN) in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform quotes Khabar24.

The sides discussed future cooperation issues, including organizing courses and training for journalists, and visits to the TV Channel’s headquarters in the U.S. to share the best practices.

In Astana, the U.S. delegation will also meet with the representatives of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

Kostas Oikonomou, Vice President, Content Sales and Partnerships, CNN International, said the goal of their visit is to hold talks with the Khabar Agency authorities and to establish cooperation.