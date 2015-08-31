CNPC to produce large diameter pipes in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) plans to build in Almaty a plant for the production of large diameter pipes for the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan.

In addition, CNPC intends to construct the High School of Choreography in the city of Astana, this has been announced by chairman of the board of directors Wang Yilin. Firstly, Mr. Yilin expressed his gratitude to President of Kazakhstan for the personal meeting with the delegation. He noted that CNPC has been operating in Kazakhstan for almost 20 years. "Today we have discussed with President Nazarbayev the possibility of expanding our cooperation in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Within the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China we plan to sign an agreement on construction of a plant for the production of large diameter pipes (over 1,400 mm) for oil and gas industry," he said after the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to him, the plant will be built in the industrial park of Almaty. The cost of the investment portfolio is estimated at $150 million. CNPC will also support the construction of the High School of Choreography in Astana. "This project was initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Through his support and attention of the Chinese President Xi Jinping we will expand our cooperation with Kazakhstan. We are confident in the success of our partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," concluded Wang Yilin. Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.