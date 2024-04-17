Co-founders of major Kazakhstani bank to allocate KZT20bn to help flood victims

Co-founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze are to donate 20 billion tenge to aid Kazakhstanis affected by floods. The funds allocated to be funneled in the restoration, purchase and construction of housing in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Together with the entire country we emphasize with the people left without housing. Thousands of families have been evacuated; we don’t know when they return their homes. Water keeps coming to some settlements. This disaster leaves no one indifferent. The state, business and our citizens do their best to make the lives of people in the areas affected come to normal. From our part, we would like to support the call of the Head of State to aid those suffered and transfer 20 billion tenge to battle the aftermath of the floods, said co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaspi.kz. Vyacheslav Kim.

For his part, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Kaspi.kz Mikhail Lomtadze pointed out that among the affected are clients, partners and employees of the bank.

Since the first days of floods, we have been constantly in contact with them and are well aware of the situation. We immediately organized a fundraiser on the Kaspi.kz. app and allocated funds to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund to buy rescue equipment, fuel and lubricants, and other first-aid items. Unfortunately, the situation remains in distress in a number of regions. We believe that it’s our civic duty to support the initiative of the President and be useful to the country in this difficult time, said Lomtadze.

By late March, the Kaspi team launched an online service in the Kaspi.kz app via which every Kazakhstani could transfer funds to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund as part of the flood relief efforts.

Previously it was reported that Kazakhstani bank Kaspi.kz provided an additional 500 million tenge to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan public fund.