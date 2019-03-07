Co-working centre for mothers of many children to open in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A co-working centre for mothers of many children will open in Aktobe. The Nur Otan Party core group voiced support to that initiative, Kazinform reports.

The party members proposed to open such a centre for mothers of large families to let them share their concerns and proposals.



As Aktobe region Govenor Ondassyn Urazalin said, businessmen would have a chance to render the large families not only consultative assistance but also the real help.



The regional authorities proceeded to implementing the tasks of the Head of State. In particular, wages will be raised by 30% for more than 53,000 low-paid public sector employees starting from July 1 this year. More than 25,000 people will receive targeted social assistance. More than 3,600 parents with disabled children will secure enhanced benefits.



