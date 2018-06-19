CO2 utilization plant set to be built in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to construct a plant for the utilization of carbon dioxide and aluminum waste in Kazakhstan, CEO of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLS Alexander Mashkevitch announced at the 25th World Mining Congress underway in Astana, Kazpravda.kz reports.

"We are looking into the possibility to construct in Kazakhstan a pilot plant for the utilization of СО2 and aluminum waste. This technology has been used in the pilot project in Botswana only. Moreover, we are considering the possibility of building new mines and chrome processing plants," Alexander Mashkevitch said.

He also highlighted that the company gives great attention to the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies in its operations, enabling to solve a lot of problematic issues.

"This reduces idle time loses, increases the waste processing yield, enhances the efficiency. The Eurasian Group is working in an integrated and consistent manner to increase productivity through the use of new technologies," Mashkevitch concluded.