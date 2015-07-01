Coal deep processing plant to be constructed in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan has held a meeting of Asset Issekeshev, head of the ministry, and a consortium of Kazakh and Chinese companies.

During the meeting the parties have discussed the completion of the 3-year negotiations of a joint working group of the Ministry of Investment and Development, Akimat of Karaganda region, KazMunayGas JSC and KAZNEX INVEST JSC with Chinese investors. The sitting has considered the issue of creating a joint venture with the participation of "China Energy Corporation" Tsinghua" which has advanced technology and rich practical experience in construction and operation of plants for complex processing of coal. According to the press service of the ministry, it is planned to process up to 2.5 million tons of coal per year. Designed production capacity of the plant will be 500 thousand tons of synthetic liquid fuels of Euro-5 standards.