Coal mine fire in Karaganda region: 182 miners rescued as of now

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 182 miners have been evacuated from the burning coal mine in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports citing the local administration.

The fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s Coal Division.

227 workers were in the mine. They are being evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

As per the latest data, 182 miners have already been rescued.