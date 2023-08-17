EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 17 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Coal mine fire in Karaganda region: 182 miners rescued as of now

    None
    Фото: pixabay.com
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 182 miners have been evacuated from the burning coal mine in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports citing the local administration.

    The fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s Coal Division.

    227 workers were in the mine. They are being evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    As per the latest data, 182 miners have already been rescued.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!