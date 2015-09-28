Coastal China braces for Typhoon Dujuan

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - China's southeast is bracing for Typhoon Dujuan as authorities order the cancellation of flights and evacuation of residents, according to Xinhua.

Dujuan, the 21st typhoon of the year, is forecast to land on the coast of Fujian Province between Tuesday morning and noon after reaching Taiwan on Monday night, according to a statement issued by the National Meteorological Center on Monday afternoon. The center renewed an orange alert for the typhoon on Monday morning. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue In Fujian, Xiamen Airlines canceled its flights to and from Taiwan on Monday. Airports in the cities of Xiamen, Quanzhou and the provincial capital Fuzhou will cancel all flights on Tuesday. More than 26,000 fishing boats have returned to harbor and nearly 5,000 aquatic farm workers and their family members have been transferred to safe locations on shore, according to the provincial flood control office. Fujian's water resources department has ordered local authorities to enhance inspections of sea walls and dispatched officials to oversee their work. Railway authorities in Nanchang City, capital of Jiangxi Province, stopped selling tickets for Tuesday for around 85 trains that run through Fujian. Xiamen Ferry Company also said it will cancel all ferries from Tuesday. The typhoon will also bring gales, torrential rain and high waves to neighboring Zhejiang Province. Residents are asked to stay indoors. More than 129,000 people in four cities in the province have been evacuated and more than 25,000 ships have returned to harbor or safe waters, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. Both Fujian and Zhejiang elevated their emergency response to Dujuan to level-II on Monday.