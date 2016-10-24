Code of Ethics for Kazakhstan NGOs to be adopted soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan is working on creation of the Code of Ethics for nongovernmental organizations (NGO), according to President of the Alliance Nurlan Yerimbetov who spoke in the press conference today, Kazinform" reports.

"If we adopt it [the Code of Ethics], it will be a mandatory requirement for all NGO to comply with it. This document should consider all the aspects of our sphere. It should help avoid any provocative issues. We want everyone to learn how to behave in the right way", - Nurlan Yerimbetov said.

It is planned to adopt the Code on November 25 in Astana during the VII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan. The officials of the RoK Presidential Administration, deputies of RoK Parliament, representatives of central and local executive bodies, regional and national NGO, representatives of international organizations, heads of diplomatic missions, expert community and media will take part in the Forum.

In the run-up to the forum there will also take place regional forums of NGO in all regional centers and the cities of Astana and Almaty to find solutions of the regions' problems , prepare recommendations on the country-wide level, and elect delegates to the VII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan.