Coin depicting legendary painting issued in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - New collectible coins of "The Fine Arts of Kazakhstan" series will be released into circulation by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on December 5, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The coin ‘Baqyt by S. Aitbayev' is another one of ‘The Fine Arts of Kazakhstan' series intended to popularize the richness of the national culture and reveal the full range of movements in the visual arts of Kazakhstan," the National Bank's press service says.

In the center of the coin obverse, there is the emblem of Kazakhstan surrounded by the inscription "ҚАЗАҚСТАН РЕСПУБЛИКАСЫ • РЕСПУБЛИКА КАЗАХСТАН" ("The Republic of Kazakhstan"). On the top, there is the logo of the financial regulator, as well as inscriptions "C. АЙТБАЕВ" ("S. Aitbayev") and "БАҚЫТ" ("Baqyt"). The lower part of the coin has inscriptions "500 ТЕҢГЕ" ("500 tenges"), "2018" (the year it was minted), as well "Ag 925" and "31,1g".

On the reverse, there is a tiny copy of "Baqyt" (meaning "happiness" in Kazakh) picture painted by Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR Salikhitdin Aitbayev.

There will be 1,500 coins in circulation.

The collectible coins can be purchased at all regional branches of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as through the online store at www.nationalbank.kz