Coins dated to 25th anniversary of National Olympic Committee to be released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan will release the commemorative coins dated to 25th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee today, Kazinform has learnt from the bank's press service.

The observe side of the 100 tenge coin will include the coat of arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the stylized image of a stadium and a line "Ag 925 31.1g". It will also contain the words 100 tenge and the logo of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazakh.



The reverse side of the coin will contain the new emblem of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and words "25 years".







It was noted that the design of the coin was elaborated in line with the concept used to develop the banknotes and coins approved by the decree №1193 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of September 25, 2003.



The entire mintage of the commemorative coins will be bought out by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.