    14:11, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold anticyclone to linger in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold anticyclone determining the unfavorable weather conditions in Kazakhstan will linger till Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 15-17. Mercury will slightly move up in some parts of the country. Only the north of Kazakhstan will be doused by snowfall. Western wind will strengthen and blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan region on November 17.

