    11:38, 09 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Cold autumn weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 10-12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cold autumn weather will grip the country September 10-12, with the anti-cyclone moving from the Scandinavian Peninsula towards Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rains will douse most regions on September 11-12. Heavy rains, gusting wind and hail are forecast in northern, eastern regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

    Ground frosts at 1-3°C are forecast on September 10 in eastern regions, on September 11-12 in northwestern regions, and on September 12 in northern and central parts of the country.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
