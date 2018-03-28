EN
    13:12, 28 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold days to come to the north of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national weather service has published a weather forecast for the next three days - March 29-31. 

    According to the information, the cyclones and anticycles migrating across the territory of Kazakhstan at high speed cause unstable weather.

    On the next three days the major part of Kazakhstan will have precipitation. Whilst the south of the country will have rains and thunderstorms, the northern part will see wet snow, fog and icing.  The temperature will remain above the climate norm mostly in the entire country, except for the north where temperature will be 2-3 degrees lower than before. 

     

     

