08:10, 18 January 2018 | GMT +6
Cold, dry weather expected in Kazakhstan on Thursday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, dry weather will continue across Kazakhstan on Thursday.
Parts of Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog. Winds speeds there will reach 15-20 m/s.
Patchy fog and strong winds up to 18-23 m/s are expected in Almaty region.
Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions on Thursday.