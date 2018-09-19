Cold front heading to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Warm autumn-like weather will give way to occasional rains in northern and central Kazakhstan on September 22, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, the weather will deteriorate starting from September 20. Heavy rains are forecast to douse the north and center of the country on September 22.



The cold front will bring occasional showers to the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. It will also result in the drop in temperatures to +2, +4°C.