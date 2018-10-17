Cold front to bring snowfall to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that snowfall will douse Kazakhstan on October 18-20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold air masses coming from the Arctic Region will cause cold snap and snowfall across Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Precipitation, mainly snow, ice-slick, and fog, are forecast for most regions of the country. Temperature will drop 3-5°C lower than usual.



No precipitation and warm temperature are expected in western Kazakhstan. Mercury will go up to 12-20°C there.