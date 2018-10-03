EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:15, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold fronts heading towards Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold and moist air masses from the Volga Region are heading to western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Crossing the territory of Kazakhstan in the eastern direction, the cold fronts will cause rains and lower temperatures in western as well as northern, central and southern regions of the country.

    Cloudy weather without precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecast for eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.

