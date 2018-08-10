EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 10 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold, rainy weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn that cold and rainy weather is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Cold moist air masses from the Kara Sea will continue to descend on the territory of Kazakhstan. They will bring occasional showers, thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail to the country on August 11-13.

    Temperatures are set to drop to +5, +15°C at night and +15, +23°C at daytime in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!