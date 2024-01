PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists put North Kazakhstan region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, northern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit the region on May 30. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps. Probability of precipitation will be high in the region. It will see patches of fog and hail as well as drop in temperature.