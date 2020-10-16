EN
    14:02, 16 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Cold snap approaching parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm and precipitation-free weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan this coming weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of precipitation and high wind will be high in northwestern and northern regions of the country due to a cyclone hovering over those parts of Kazakhstan on October 17.

    On October 18, northwestern and northern regions of the country will see a cold snap caused by the northwestern cyclone.

    On Monday, the cyclone will reach the center and east of Kazakhstan bringing the temperatures to a low of 0-8°C at night and 5-15°C at daytime. Those portions of the country will likely see blizzard and back ice on the roads.

    At the same time, other regions of Kazakhstan will still enjoy warm weather without precipitation.


