EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 09 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Cold snap coming back to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather in western regions of the country will get warmer in three days coming while other regions will be gripped by cold snap, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The cyclone moving from Central Asian regions will case rainfalls in southern and south-eastern parts which will be replaced later by snowfall, black ice and fog. Blizzards and gusting wind will hit East Kazakhstan region.

    Air temperature tomorrow will increase, but on January 11 it will start dropping, in particular, in eastern regions of the country. -30-37° frosts are predicted there.

    Northern and central parts of the country will be affected by high atmospheric pressure which will bring light snow to some areas. Air temperature will drop to -28-35° in these regions.

    Snow and ice slick are forecast for western regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!