Cold snap coming back to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather in western regions of the country will get warmer in three days coming while other regions will be gripped by cold snap, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The cyclone moving from Central Asian regions will case rainfalls in southern and south-eastern parts which will be replaced later by snowfall, black ice and fog. Blizzards and gusting wind will hit East Kazakhstan region.



Air temperature tomorrow will increase, but on January 11 it will start dropping, in particular, in eastern regions of the country. -30-37° frosts are predicted there.



Northern and central parts of the country will be affected by high atmospheric pressure which will bring light snow to some areas. Air temperature will drop to -28-35° in these regions.



Snow and ice slick are forecast for western regions.