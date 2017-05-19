Cold snap expected in 5 regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in some parts of Kazakhstan today. Rains, hail, fog and stiff wind are expected across the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at night.



Hail may hit Zhambyl region.



Mercury will drop to 0-5°C in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan region.