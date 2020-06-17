EN
    14:24, 17 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Cold snap expected in coming days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The air temperature is expected to drop in some parts of Kazakhstan on June 18-20 due to an anticyclone which is shifting from the White Sea, Kazinform reports referring to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone coming from the White Sea will cause air temperature decrease across the country.

    Rainfall, thunderstorm, squally wind and hail are predicted for the northern and eastern parts of the republic.

    Precipitation is expected to stop by June 20.


