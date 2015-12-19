Cold snap expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued weather warnings for snow or wind for most of Kazakhstan, and temperatures are set to fall below freezing.

Thus, wind is expected to increase in Akmola region up to 15-20 mps, with gusts of 23-28 mps.

Strong wind of 17-22 meters per second is also expected in Pavlodar region.

Blizzard, black ice, fog, wind of 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions of the country.

Strong wind, black ice is predicted for East Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Blizzard, strong wind of 15-20 meters per second will hit Kostanay and North-Kazakhstan regions.

It bears to remind, on Saturday in the northern regions of the country air temperatures will drop to - 35°C.