ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for three days ahead.

Cool and moist air moving to Kazakhstan from northern regions of Western Siberia will cause drop in air temperature, rains, thunderstorms and strong north-west wind in the north, the message reads.



Strong heat up to +33-38 will scorch the southern regions of Kazakhstan on June 21-22. Temperature will decrease to +28+35 degrees Celsius on Saturday only.