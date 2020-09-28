Cold snap, fog, gusty winds predicted in Kazakhstan in early October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, gusty wind and ground frosts are forecast in Kazakhstan in early Octbober, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that northwestern cyclone will dictate the weather conditions in most of Kazakhstan. It will bring weather without precipitation to the country.

Only northeastern part of the country will observe precipitation in the form of fog, gusty wind. Ground frosts are expected in southernmost Kazakhstan.