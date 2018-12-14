EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:11, 14 December 2018

    Cold snap forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfalls, blizzards, and gusty wind are forecast for greater part of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "A cyclone which caused snowfalls in western Kazakhstan will shift in eastern direction. While crossing through the territory of Kazakhstan, it will bring snowfalls, blizzards, gusty wind, black ice, and fogs," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Meteorologists predict that cold snap will grip western and northern parts of the country.

