    11:50, 08 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Cold snap, low temperatures expected across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of cold snap which will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on October 9-11, Kazinform reports.

    "Western tropospheric flaws will give way to northwestern and northern ones. Wet snow and colder temperatures (0°C) are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Chilly weather has already settled in in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that rains will douse those parts of the country soon.

